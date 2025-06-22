World

Photos show damage in Haifa and Tel Aviv in the latest Iranian missile barrage

Photos show the damage in Haifa and Tel Aviv in the latest Iranian missile barrage on Israel following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 9:30AM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Photos show the damage in Haifa and Tel Aviv in the latest Iranian missile barrage on Israel following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Photos show damage in Haifa and Tel Aviv in the latest Iranian missile barrage

Photos show the damage in Haifa and Tel Aviv in the latest Iranian missile barrage on Israel following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

World

US strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites, inserting itself into Israel's war with Iran

World

What to know about the conflict between Israel and Iran, and the US intervention

card image