World

AP PHOTOS: Cuba's energy crisis forces families to find ingenious solutions to get by

For countless families in Cuba, the question is no longer if the power will go out, but when. Constant power outages, coupled with gas shortages, are forcing many to implement ingenious alternatives to sustain daily life as the island undergoes its most severe energy crisis in decades.

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 5:06AM

HAVANA — For countless families in Cuba, the question is no longer if the power will go out, but when. Constant power outages, coupled with gas shortages, are forcing many to implement ingenious alternatives to sustain daily life as the island undergoes its most severe energy crisis in decades.

Electricity cuts have intensified in recent weeks due to persistent fuel shortages at power plants and aging infrastructure. With summer's rising demand approaching and no apparent solution in sight, Cubans face a grim outlook.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

RAMÓN ESPINOSA

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

No kids, excess heat and payment plans. What to know about Hajj 2025

Muslims from around the world are in the Saudi city of Mecca for the Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

World

Takeaways from AP's reporting on looming extinction of rare version of Christianity in rural Japan

World

Cuban families devise ingenious solutions to endure frequent power shortages