Scenes of war can burst with noise or carry a startling stillness.
They are both the blast of a howitzer and red roses on a gravesite.
As a sixth day of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians wore on Thursday with pulverizing attacks and a growing humanitarian crisis, the images that emerged evoked the battle's cacophony and its quiet.
You can almost hear the screams of a bloodied Palestinian child laying on a hospital floor, or the rumble of an Israeli tank heading toward the border with Gaza. Just as striking are more muted moments: the hush of a smoke-shrouded crater after an airstrike, the pain of mourners gathered beside coffins, and the diplomat silently descending the steps of his airplane.
