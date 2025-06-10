Nation

AP PHOTOS: Colombians pray for Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay after assassination attempt

The assassination attempt on a senator and presidential hopeful has stunned Colombia, with many politicians describing it as the latest sign of deteriorating security in the country.

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 3:10AM

Conservative Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot in the head Saturday, as he addressed people in a park in Bogota. On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered outside the hospital where Uribe is being treated to pray for his recovery. Some carried rosaries in their hands, while others chanted slogans against President Gustavo Petro.

Petro has condemned the attack and urged his opponents to not use it for political ends. But some Colombians have also asked the president to tone down his rhetoric against opposition leaders.

Doctors said Monday that Uribe had barely responded to medical treatment and was in critical condition.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

