AP PHOTOS: Coachella 2025: Benson Boone, Tyla and GloRilla perform in the desert.

Held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley stretch of the Sonoran Desert, Coachella is one of the most influential music events on the calendar — and can sometimes tease what's forthcoming in the zeitgeist. Lest we forget Chappell Roan's career-confirming performance in 2024, when she introduced herself to the crowd with ''I'm your favorite artist's favorite artist,'' a reference to ''Ru Paul's Drag Race'' winner Sasha Colby. In many ways, it marked a moment when Roan moved from an obsession for those with their fingers on music's pulse to a mainstream success story, foreshadowing her breakout year. That's the beauty of Coachella.