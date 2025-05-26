Nation

AP PHOTOS: Chickens take over Miami while some embrace roosters as a cultural symbol

Flamingos, pelicans, herons and parrots are just a few of the wild birds that call Miami home, but it's the roosters, hens and baby chicks that have come to rule the roost in recent years. Not only found in residential neighborhoods like Little Havana, Little Haiti and Wynwood, the fowl families are also making their home among the high-rises and government buildings downtown. And while some find the crowing to be a nuisance, many have adopted the rooster as an unofficial mascot for the city.

May 26, 2025 at 4:02AM

