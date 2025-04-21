Nation

AP PHOTOS: Cardinals seen as contenders to be the next pope

Even though cardinals don't campaign for the job, there are always front-runners going into a conclave to choose the next pope. These candidates, known as ''papabile,'' have what are regarded to be the qualities to be pope. While any baptized Roman Catholic male is eligible, only cardinals have been selected since 1378. The winner must receive at least two-thirds of the vote from those cardinals who are under age 80 and thus eligible to participate. The sacred and secretive process is no popularity contest, but rather considered to be the divinely inspired election of Christ's Vicar on Earth by the princes of the church.

The Associated Press
April 21, 2025 at 7:43PM

Even though cardinals don't campaign for the job, there are always front-runners going into a conclave to choose the next pope. These candidates, known as ''papabile,'' have what are regarded to be the qualities to be pope. While any baptized Roman Catholic male is eligible, only cardinals have been selected since 1378. The winner must receive at least two-thirds of the vote from those cardinals who are under age 80 and thus eligible to participate. The sacred and secretive process is no popularity contest, but rather considered to be the divinely inspired election of Christ's Vicar on Earth by the princes of the church.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Wall Street and the dollar tumble as investors retreat further from the United States

U.S. stocks tumbled as investors worldwide get more skeptical about U.S. investments because of President Donald Trump's trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve, which are shaking up the traditional order. The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Monday and was 16% below its record set two months ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.5%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.6%. Big Tech stocks led the way lower ahead of earnings reports coming this week from Tesla and others. Perhaps of more concern, U.S. government bonds and the value of the U.S. dollar also sank.

Nation

The Latest: Pope Francis dies at age 88 after a stroke

Nation

Montana has a measles outbreak with its first cases in 35 years. Here's what you should know