AP PHOTOS: Britain's V-E Day parade draws thousands celebrating 80th anniversary

Britain marked Monday the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, honoring the men and women who fought during World War II.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 4:47PM

London — Britain marked Monday the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, honoring the men and women who fought during World War II.

The day featured a procession by members of the British armed forces, accompanied by troops from Ukraine and the U.K.'s NATO allies.

Alan Kennett, who landed in northern France on D-Day, accepted the salute from Garrison Sgt. Major Andrew Stokes in front of an audience that included King Charles III, signaling the parade to begin.

The parade followed a route from the Houses of Parliament, through Trafalgar Square and down the Mall to Buckingham Palace.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

