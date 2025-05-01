PLANALTINA, Brazil — Order of the Sunrise followers gathered for their annual May 1st ceremony known as the ''Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator,'' at their lakeside temple in Planaltina. The Brazilian spiritual community is a blend of influences, including Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Incan, and Afro-Brazilian religions, along with a belief in extraterrestrial life and reincarnation.
AP PHOTOS: Brazilian Order of the Sunrise gather for their annual May 1st ceremony
The Associated Press
May 1, 2025 at 11:35PM
about the writer
ERALDO PERESThe Associated Press
