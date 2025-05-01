World

AP PHOTOS: Brazilian Order of the Sunrise gather for their annual May 1st ceremony

Order of the Sunrise followers gathered for their annual May 1st ceremony known as the ''Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator,'' at their lakeside temple in Planaltina. The Brazilian spiritual community is a blend of influences, including Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Incan, and Afro-Brazilian religions, along with a belief in extraterrestrial life and reincarnation.

The Associated Press
May 1, 2025 at 11:35PM

PLANALTINA, Brazil — Order of the Sunrise followers gathered for their annual May 1st ceremony known as the ''Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator,'' at their lakeside temple in Planaltina. The Brazilian spiritual community is a blend of influences, including Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Incan, and Afro-Brazilian religions, along with a belief in extraterrestrial life and reincarnation.

about the writer

about the writer

ERALDO PERES

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Trump threatens sanctions against buyers of Iranian oil after US-Iran nuclear talks are postponed

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened sanctions on anyone who buys Iranian oil, a warning that came after planned talks over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program were postponed.

World

AP PHOTOS: Brazilian Order of the Sunrise gather for their annual May 1st ceremony

Business

May Day demonstrations in US and around the globe protest Trump agenda