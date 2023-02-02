From the moment Tom Brady took over as the starting quarterback in New England through both of his retirements, Associated Press photographers have captured his 23-year NFL career including the game now known for the Tuck Rule through all seven of his unprecedented Super Bowl championships and his final game.
Check out some of the highlights of Brady's career with New England and Tampa Bay.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/tom-brady and https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
