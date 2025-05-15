AP PHOTOS: Athlete to attempt first-ever swim around Martha's Vineyard ahead of 'Jaws' anniversary

The swim is planned to correspond with the 50th anniversary of ''Jaws.'' The 55-year-old swimmer is specifically taking on the challenge because he wants to change public perception of the vulnerable animals. He says they were maligned by the 1975 blockbuster film as ''cold-blooded killers.'' He'll urge for more protections for the animals while he completes the 62-mile (100-kilometer) swim in about 12 days.