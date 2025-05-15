Sports

AP PHOTOS: Athlete to attempt first-ever swim around Martha's Vineyard ahead of 'Jaws' anniversary

An athlete will aim to be the first person to swim around Martha's Vineyard to educate the public on sharks.

May 15, 2025 at 11:56AM

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — An athlete will aim to be the first person to swim around Martha's Vineyard to educate the public on sharks.

Lewis Pugh will attempt the swim in 47-degree (8-degree Celsius) water during the start of white shark migration season.

The swim is planned to correspond with the 50th anniversary of ''Jaws.'' The 55-year-old swimmer is specifically taking on the challenge because he wants to change public perception of the vulnerable animals. He says they were maligned by the 1975 blockbuster film as ''cold-blooded killers.'' He'll urge for more protections for the animals while he completes the 62-mile (100-kilometer) swim in about 12 days.

He begins the journey just after the New England Aquarium confirmed the first white shark sighting of the season, earlier this week off the coast of Nantucket.

CHARLES KRUPA and ROBERT F. BUKATY

The Associated Press

card image