AP PHOTOS: At the Paris Olympics, the details matter

By Associated Press

August 10, 2024 at 2:45PM

PARIS — The details are everything for Paris' Olympians. The same is true for Associated Press' photographers.

The intricate tape work on British gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton's ankles and feet that keep her stable on the balance beam. The wax on Australian skateboarder Haylie Powell's board that keeps her gliding when she grinds. The bun holding Miyu Yamashita's hair that doubles as a tee storage for the Japanese golfer.

Some tools are critical for performance, like the chalk on Venezuelan pole vaulter Robeilys Peinado's hands.

And some items are just decorative, like American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's famous long nails.

The details differ, but the goal is the same — an Olympic medal. Or four, if you're American gymnast Simone Biles.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

