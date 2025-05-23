Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: As more Argentines go childless, pampered dogs become part of the family

As more Argentines choose not to have children, dogs have become their companions of choice, reshaping Buenos Aires with a growing number of pet hotels, boutiques, cafes and even cemeteries designed for canines treated like family.

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 4:18AM

NATACHA PISARENKO

The Associated Press

Things To Do

