World

AP PHOTOS: An AP photographer captures the moment an Israeli airstrike slammed into Gaza City

An Associated Press photographer captured the moment an Israeli airstrike slammed into a building in Gaza City, showing a rare glimpse of the devastation Israeli air power has had on the Palestinian territory during the 19-month war with Hamas.

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 12:59PM

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — An Associated Press photographer captured the moment an Israeli airstrike slammed into a building in Gaza City, showing a rare glimpse of the devastation Israeli air power has had on the Palestinian territory during the 19-month war with Hamas.

Jehad Alshrafi's photos show a fireball, a massive cloud of smoke and people running away after Sunday's strike. Israel had warned residents before hitting the building, and there were no reports of casualties.

The target of the strike was not known.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

JEHAD ALSHRAFI

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

The number of migrants reaching the UK in small boats in a single day hits a 2025 high

U.K. government figures Sunday showed that more than 1,100 migrants arrived in the country on Saturday in small boats from France across the English Channel, the highest number recorded on a single day so far this year.

World

At least 31 Palestinians are killed while heading to a Gaza aid hub, officials and witnesses say

card image

World

AP PHOTOS: An AP photographer captures the moment an Israeli airstrike slammed into Gaza City