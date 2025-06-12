AP PHOTOS: Air India plane crashes with hundreds of passengers onboard

AHMEDABAD, India — An Air India plane bound for London crashed Thursday with hundreds of passengers onboard in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
An Air India plane bound for London crashed Thursday with hundreds of passengers onboard in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad.
AHMEDABAD, India — An Air India plane bound for London crashed Thursday with hundreds of passengers onboard in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
An Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed Thursday in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad, the airline said.