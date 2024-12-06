AP PHOTOS: After 15 months of abandonment, hostage homes are empty memorials

After 15 months of war, the homes of Israeli hostages are like time capsules of a war zone. There's a small blue bicycle flung to the ground outside the house of the Bibas family — all of whom, including two young boys Kfir and Ariel, are still in captivity. Nearby, the walls of Oded Lifshitz's home are singed, the ceilings have partially collapsed, scars of the initial Hamas attack Oct. 7, 2023, in which the elderly man and his wife, Yocheved, were abducted.