AP PHOTOS: Afghans mark Eid al-Adha on its fourth year since the return of the Taliban

The Associated Press
June 7, 2025 at 1:10PM

KABUL, Afghanistan —

Afghans in Kabul have marked Eid al-Adha over the past two days with traditional prayers, animal sacrifices and family gatherings as the city observed the fourth such celebration since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Early in the morning, there were some open-air prayer grounds across the capital. Taliban police patrolled the streets and stood guard near prayer sites as crowds moved through the city.

At animal markets around Kabul, residents haggled over sheep and goats to be sacrificed in accordance with Eid customs. Vendors did brisk business as families prepared for the holiday feast. For many, it was a rare chance to celebrate amid ongoing economic hardship.

Inside a city security office, Taliban officials monitored surveillance screens showing various parts of Kabul, to maintain control and stability during public events.

For families in Kabul, Eid remains a time of faith, gathering, and reflection, even as daily life continues to adjust under the current administration.

This story has been corrected to note that this is the fourth Eid under the Taliban, not the third.

about the writer

EBRAHIM NOROOZI

The Associated Press

