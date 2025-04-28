World

AP PHOTOS: A power outage in Spain and Portugal knocks out ATMs, subways and traffic signals

A major power outage in Spain and Portugal has knocked out subway networks, traffic signals and ATMs.

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 4:55PM

BARCELONA, Spain — A major power outage in Spain and Portugal has knocked out subway networks, traffic signals and ATMs.

Spanish power distributor Red Eléctrica said restoring power to large parts of the country could take 6-10 hours. The company declined to speculate on the causes of the blackout Monday.

The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Center said there was no sign of a cyberattack. The outage hit across Spain and Portugal, including their capitals.

Later on Monday, Spain's electricity network operator said it was recovering power in the north and south of the peninsula, which would help to progressively restore the electricity supply nationwide.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Russia declares a 72-hour ceasefire in Ukraine for next week to mark Victory Day in World War II

card image

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire next week in Ukraine to mark Victory Day in World War II as the U.S. presses for a deal to end the 3-year-old war. Kyiv insisted on a longer and immediate truce.

World

AP PHOTOS: A power outage in Spain and Portugal knocks out ATMs, subways and traffic signals

Business

Wall Street slips ahead of another week full of potential swings