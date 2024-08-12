Sports

AP PHOTOS: Olympics highlights from Day 16 of the Paris Games

A gallery of highlights on the final day of the Olympics captured by AP photographers at the Paris Games.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 12, 2024 at 12:40AM

PARIS — A gallery of highlights on the final day of the Olympics captured by AP photographers at the Paris Games.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Cal Raleigh homers twice, knocks in 5 as Mariners finish off 3-game sweep of Mets with 12-1 win

Cal Raleigh hit two home runs, Luis Castillo struck out nine and the Seattle Mariners completed a spirited sweep of the New York Mets with a 12-1 win on Sunday.

Sports

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran issues apology after directing a homophobic slur at a heckling fan

Sports

Dillon spins Logano on final lap, prevails in overtime at Richmond for first victory in 2 years