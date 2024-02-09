Voting for the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 39-8-3=222
Tyreek Hill, Miami, 7-32-8=139
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas, 1-4-28=45
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 3-3-8=32
Dak Prescott, Dallas, 0-1-2=5
Josh Allen, Buffalo, 0-1-0=3
Brock Purdy, San Francisco, 0-1-0=3
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville, 0-0-1=1
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Sports
High Schools
Girls hockey rankings foretell drama in section tournaments
Several include multiple top-10 teams in the bracket, indicating disappointment will be rampant.
Wolves
Finch breaks down Morris' fit and role with Wolves: 'He's a winner.'
The team acquired Monte Morris near the trade deadline, and his new teammates are already giving him glowing reviews.