Voting for the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 39-8-3=222

Tyreek Hill, Miami, 7-32-8=139

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas, 1-4-28=45

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 3-3-8=32

Dak Prescott, Dallas, 0-1-2=5

Josh Allen, Buffalo, 0-1-0=3

Brock Purdy, San Francisco, 0-1-0=3

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville, 0-0-1=1