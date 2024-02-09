Voting for the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Will Anderson, Houston, 16-21-8=151
Jalen Carter, Philadelphia, 14-14-10=122
Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams, 14-6-7=95
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle 4-7-16=57
YaYa Diaby, Tampa Bay, 1-0-1=6
Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh, 1-0-1=6
Brian Branch, Detroit, 0-0-6=6
Jack Campbell, Detroit, 0-1-0=3
Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams, 0-1-0=3
Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay, 0-0-1=1
