Voting for the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 23-13-11=165
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 19-11-12=140
Micah Parsons, Dallas, 7-16-6=89
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 0-5-6=21
DaRon Bland, Dallas, 1-2-3=14
Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay, 0-2-1=7
Fred Warner, San Francisco, 0-1-4=7
Roquan Smith, Baltimore, 0-0-4=4
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants, 0-0-1=1
Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers, 0-0-1=1
Justin Madubuike, Baltimore, 0-0-1=1
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Sports
High Schools
Girls hockey rankings foretell drama in section tournaments
Several include multiple top-10 teams in the bracket, indicating disappointment will be rampant.
Wolves
Finch breaks down Morris' fit and role with Wolves: 'He's a winner.'
The team acquired Monte Morris near the trade deadline, and his new teammates are already giving him glowing reviews.