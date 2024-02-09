The NFL Comeback Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide panel of media:

2023 — Joe Flacco, QB, Cleveland

2022 — Geno Smith, QB, Seattle

2021 — Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

2020 — Alex Smith, QB, Washington

2019 — Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee

2018 — Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis

2017 — Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

2016 — Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay

2015 — Eric Berry, S, Kansas City

2014 — Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England

2013 — Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego

2012 — Peyton Manning, QB, Denver

2011 — Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit

2010 — Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia

2009 — Tom Brady, QB, New England

2008 — Chad Pennington, QB, Miami

2007 — Greg Ellis, LB, Dallas

2006 — Chad Pennington, QB, New York Jets

2005 — Steve Smith, WR, Carolina; Tedy Bruschi, LB, New England

2004 — Drew Brees, QB, San Diego

2003 — Jon Kitna, QB, Cincinnati

2002 — Tommy Maddox, QB, Pittsburgh

2001 — Garrison Hearst, RB, San Francisco

2000 — Joe Johnson, DE, New Orleans

1999 — Bryant Young, DT, San Francisco

1998 — Doug Flutie, QB, Buffalo