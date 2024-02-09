The NFL Assistant Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of media:

2023 — Jim Schwartz, Cleveland

2022 — DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco

2021 — Dan Quinn, Dallas

2020 — Brian Daboll, Buffalo

2019 — Greg Roman, Baltimore

2018 — Vic Fangio, Chicago

2017 — Pat Shurmur, Minnesota

2016 — Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta

2015 — Wade Phillips, Denver

2014 — Todd Bowles, Arizona