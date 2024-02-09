The NFL Assistant Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of media:
2023 — Jim Schwartz, Cleveland
2022 — DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco
2021 — Dan Quinn, Dallas
2020 — Brian Daboll, Buffalo
2019 — Greg Roman, Baltimore
2018 — Vic Fangio, Chicago
2017 — Pat Shurmur, Minnesota
2016 — Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta
2015 — Wade Phillips, Denver
2014 — Todd Bowles, Arizona
