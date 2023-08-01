July 2023

Heavy clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops took place in the West Bank. At the same time, in Israel, massive protests failed to stop the government's steps to overhaul the judicial system.

In Baghdad, Iraqis stormed the Swedish Embassy to protest the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

In Pakistan, monsoon rains caused havoc, and a suicide bomber killed dozens during a political rally.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in July 2023.

Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan curated the gallery.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com