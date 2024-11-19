AP men's player of the week: No. 19 Wisconsin's John Tonje has a big game in win over No. 17 Arizona

The Badgers needed someone to step up after losing all five starters from a year ago and Tonje has been that guy early in the season. The 6-foot-5 guard transferred from Missouri after four seasons at Colorado State and has had an immediate impact in Madison. Tonje opened the season by scoring 23 points against Holy Cross and was nearly unstoppable in a 103-88 win over No. 17 Arizona last week. The graduate scored 41 points — two off the Wisconsin record — by hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 21 of 22 free throws. Tonje is averaging 23.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, helping Wisconsin earn its first ranking of the season in the AP Top 25 this week.