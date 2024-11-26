AP men's player of the week: Kam Jones of No. 10 Marquette rides triple double to weekly award

When your company includes Dwyane Wade, you know you've accomplished something. Jones became the first Marquette player with a triple-double since the future Miami Heat star when he had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Golden Eagles snap then-No. 6 Purdue's 39-game regular-season non-conference winning streak last Tuesday. Wade had his triple-double in an Elite Eight win over Kentucky in the 2003 NCAA Tournament. Jones also had 10 points in a win over Georgia last week, helping the Golden Eagles climb to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 with their first 6-0 start since the 2011-12 season.