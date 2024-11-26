The Associated Press national player of the week in men's college basketball for Week 3 of the season:
AP men's player of the week: Kam Jones of No. 10 Marquette rides triple double to weekly award
Kam Jones, Marquette
By The Associated Press
When your company includes Dwyane Wade, you know you've accomplished something. Jones became the first Marquette player with a triple-double since the future Miami Heat star when he had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Golden Eagles snap then-No. 6 Purdue's 39-game regular-season non-conference winning streak last Tuesday. Wade had his triple-double in an Elite Eight win over Kentucky in the 2003 NCAA Tournament. Jones also had 10 points in a win over Georgia last week, helping the Golden Eagles climb to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 with their first 6-0 start since the 2011-12 season.
"It's what you come to Marquette for,'' said Jones, a senior from Memphis, Tennessee. ''It's a huge testament to my teammates just trusting me. I appreciate them trusting me to be one of the main leaders of this team.''
Runner-up
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford. The 7-foot-1 center had 32 points, 16 rebounds and even hit a couple of 3-pointers to help the Cardinal beat Santa Clara on Saturday. Raynaud also had 20 points and 10 boards in a win over Norfolk State. In fact, the senior from Paris has had a double-double in every game as Stanford started 6-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
Honorable mention
Cooper Flagg, Duke; Norchad Omier, Baylor; Labaron Philon, Alabama.
Keep an eye on
Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh. The sophomore guard had a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over VMI last Monday, then poured in 22 points with eight rebounds and six assists in a win over LSU. Lowe finished a busy week with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in a competitive 81-75 loss to No. 15 Wisconsin.
