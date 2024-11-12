AP men's player of the week: Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner couldn't miss in 2 opening-week games

Zeke Mayo, Kansas. The 6-4 transfer from South Dakota State made an immediate impact for No. 1 Kansas. He had 19 points in his Jayhawks debut against Howard. Then, in a blueblood matchup against then-No. 9 North Carolina, Mayo had 21 points with five rebounds and four assists in the 92-89 home win. Mayo twice tied the game in the final 2 1/2 minutes, first with two free throws and later a jumper at the 1:45 mark. For the week, he made 14 of 26 shots (.538) and made 8 of 17 3-pointers (.471).