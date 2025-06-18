AP lifestyles reporter explains the origins, benefits of chair yoga and its surge in popularity

WASHINGTON — Chair yoga modifies traditional yoga poses to suit older adults and those with physical limitations. But as AP Lifestyles Writer Leanne Italie explains, that doesn't mean it's any less of a workout. As older adults embrace active lifestyles, chair yoga has surged in popularity.
In this episode of ''The Story Behind the AP Story,'' Italie explains the origins of chair yoga, its benefits and how it works.
Haya Panjwani, host: Hi, I'm Haya Panjwani, and I'm the host of ''The Story Behind the AP Story.'' Today we're joined by Leanne Italie, a lifestyles reporter for The Associated Press. Hi, Leanne. How are you doing?
Leanne Italie, AP lifestyles reporter: I'm great. How are you?
PANJWANI: I'm great. Thank you for asking. Today we're going to talk about chair yoga. What is it?
ITALIE: Yeah, sure, so chair yoga has a really sort of interesting and important history. Traditional yoga done on the floor on mats is over 5,000 years old, but chair yoga is a relatively new offshoot.
In 1982, a yoga instructor named Lakshmi Voelker noticed that a student of hers in a traditional yoga class who was in her 30s and suffered from arthritis was having trouble getting down on the floor. So, Voelker decided to adapt some poses for use in a chair. And she has since sort of become the guru of chair yoga, and she has written, since co-written a book about it.
Chair yoga has really gone a long way in boosting the accessibility of yoga itself to many age groups, including older people and people who have physical limitations.