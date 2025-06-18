AP lifestyles reporter explains the origins, benefits of chair yoga and its surge in popularity

There's not a body part that it really doesn't help. It helps the spine, the hips, the legs, all engaged. It also helps your core, helps you strengthen your core and your back, and it can help manage stiffness and pain associated with a lot of conditions, including arthritis and osteoporosis. It's not difficult to adapt traditional yoga poses for a chair, which I found kind of surprising, because, you know, yoga looks so daunting sometimes, and there are so many — there's a spiritual aspect to yoga that a lot of people don't realize, you know, in the West. You know, in addition to all the physical benefits, you know, there are relaxation benefits there's, you know, stress management benefits, like from the breathing and the mindfulness aspect of yoga. So, all of that can be adapted to a chair as well.