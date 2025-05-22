AP Exclusive: US meatpacking workers win back pensions in new union contract with JBS

U.S. meatpacking workers are getting their first new pension plan in nearly 40 years under a contract agreement between JBS, one of the world's largest meat companies, and an American labor union.
The United Food and Commercial Workers union said Thursday that 26,000 meatpacking workers at 14 JBS facilities would be eligible for the pension plan. The new contract, which was ratified by workers this week, also adds paid sick leave, wage increases and new plant safety measures.
''This contract, everything that was achieved, really starts to paint the picture of what everybody would like to have: long-term stable jobs that are a benefit for the employees, a benefit for the employers and a benefit for the community they operate in,'' Mark Lauritsen, the head of the UFCW's meatpacking and food processing division, told The Associated Press in an interview.
Brazil-based JBS said the pension plan reflected its commitment to its workforce and the rural communities in which it operates.
''We are confident that the significant wage increases over the life of the contracts and the opportunity of a secure retirement through our pension plan will create a better future for the men and women who work with us at JBS,'' the company said in a statement.
Lauritsen said pension plans used to be standard in the meatpacking industry but were cut in the 1980s as companies consolidated. Big meat companies like Tyson Foods and Cargill now offer 401 (k) plans but not pensions.
The union started discussing a return to pensions a few years ago as a way to help companies hang on to their workers, according to Lauritsen.
''The good thing about a 401 (k) is that it's portable, but the bad thing about a 401 (k) is that it's portable,'' he said. ''This was a way to capture and retain people who were moving from plant to plant, chasing an extra dime or a quarter.''