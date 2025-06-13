AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Virginia's primaries

WASHINGTON — Virginia Democrats will settle a crowded six-way primary for lieutenant governor on Tuesday as well as a contested nomination fight for state attorney general. Meanwhile, voters across the commonwealth will choose nominees for the state House of Delegates.
The winners will advance to the general election in November, when Republicans will defend their seats for the three top statewide offices, including governor, while Democrats will try to cling to their narrow majority in the state House. In Virginia in the year following a presidential election, candidates from the president's party historically have faced strong headwinds at the ballot box.
At the top of the ticket, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger are unopposed for their parties' nominations for governor and will not appear on Tuesday's ballot.
The candidates running for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor include state Sens. Ghazala Hashmi of Richmond and Aaron Rouse of Virginia Beach, Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef and former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. Former federal government attorneys Alex Bastani and Victor Salgado round out the field. Talk-radio host John Reid is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Stoney has endorsements from former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He has led the field in fundraising, bringing in $2.1 million since launching his campaign in April 2024. Rouse's endorsements include U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott and state Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas. He has raised more than $1.8 million, just ahead of Hashmi. Lateef raised about $1.3 million.
Hashmi entered the campaign's final 12-day stretch with the most money in the bank at nearly $462,000. Rouse was close behind with $452,000. Lateef and Stoney each had roughly $260,000 in the bank as of June 5.
In the race for state attorney general, former state Del. Jay Jones and Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor seek the Democratic nomination to face Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in November. Jones' key supporters include McAuliffe and former Gov. Ralph Northam. Taylor has endorsements from former Virginia Attorneys General Mark Herring and Mary Sue Terry.
Jones has outraised Taylor $2.7 million to $2.1 million for the campaign overall, although Taylor outraised Jones from April through early June. As of June 5, Jones had $493,000 in the bank, compared with $470,000 for Taylor.