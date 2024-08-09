AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Vermont's state primaries

Although now running as a Republican, Rodgers said in a July debate that he will not vote for Donald Trump in November. Thayer, on the other hand, was a delegate at the Milwaukee convention in July and attended the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, demonstrating in favor of overturning Trump's defeat in the presidential election. In the July debate, he said he did not enter the building and that he did not regret his participation. When asked by the moderator whether he would return to the Capitol if Trump lost again in November, he said, ''I'm going to wait to see what happens with the election.''