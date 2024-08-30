AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the Massachusetts state primaries

In the Plymouth and Barnstable state Senate district, Democratic incumbent Susan Moran is forgoing another term in order to run for Barnstable County Clerk of Courts, giving Republicans a shot at winning back a seat they won a decade ago and held for six years. The Republican candidates are state Rep. Mathew Muratore and Bourne School Committee Member Kari MacRae. Muratore has Brown's endorsement, as well the backing of all four Republican state senators and almost all 25 Republican state representatives. Democratic state Rep. Dylan Fernandes is unopposed for the Democratic nomination. He has the backing of much of the state's Democratic political establishment, including his former boss, Gov. Maura Healey. His uncle David Plouffe, who was Barack Obama's 2008 campaign manager, has also campaigned for Fernandes.