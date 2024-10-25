AP Decision Notes: What to expect in South Carolina on Election Day

Six of the state's seven incumbent representatives are seeking reelection. Seven-term Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represented the 3rd Congressional District in the northwestern corner of the state, announced at the beginning of the year that he would not run again. Republican Sheri Biggs is heavily favored to replace him after defeating a Trump-backed primary opponent in the very conservative district. If Biggs wins, she will join Rep. Nancy Mace of the 1st District as the only Republican women South Carolina has ever sent to Congress.