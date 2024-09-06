AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Rhode Island's state primaries

There are no automatic recounts in Rhode Island, but recounts may be requested depending on the vote margin. For contests with more than 100,000 votes cast, a recount may be requested if the vote margin is less than 0.5 percentage points or fewer than 1,500 votes, whichever is less. For races in which between 20,000 and 100,000 votes are cast, the vote margin must be less than 1 percentage point or fewer than 500 votes. If the total number of votes cast is 20,000 or fewer, the margin to request a recount is 2 percentage points or fewer than 200 votes. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is eligible for a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.