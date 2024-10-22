AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Pennsylvania on Election Day

Several factors contribute to a relatively slow vote counting process in Pennsylvania. Under Pennsylvania law, elections officials must wait until 7 a.m. ET on Election Day before they can begin to process ballots cast by mail and prepare them to be counted. The actual tabulation of mail ballots cannot begin until after polls have closed. Because of the overall volume of mail ballots — they comprised almost a quarter of the total vote in the 2022 midterm elections — and the varying amounts of time it takes the state's 67 counties to tally these votes, determining a winner in a highly competitive race could take several days, as it did in the 2020 presidential election.