AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Ohio's primary and special election

WASHINGTON — Cincinnati's mayor faces a primary challenge Tuesday from two first-time candidates, including the half brother of Vice President JD Vance. Meanwhile, voters across the state will decide the fate of a 10-year, $2.5 billion infrastructure spending ballot measure.
The notable contests top the list of races on the ballot in Ohio's off-year municipal primaries.
In Cincinnati, the state's third largest city, Mayor Aftab Pureval seeks a second term. Pureval, a Democrat, had been running unopposed for reelection in the Democratic stronghold until Republicans Cory Bowman and Brian Frank entered the race earlier in the year. Bowman, who shares a father with Vance, is an evangelical pastor and cafe owner. Frank is a procurement specialist. The mayor's office is a nonpartisan position, so all candidates compete on the same ballot in the primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November general election.
Cincinnati is located in Hamilton County, which Democrat Kamala Harris carried in the 2024 presidential election with about 57% of the vote. Republican Donald Trump received 42% of the Hamilton vote but won Ohio with 55% of the statewide vote. The city's Democratic bent should benefit Pureval in a primary contest with no other Democrats on the ballot.
Pureval placed first in the 2021 primary with 39% of the vote in a six-person field. He won the general election with about 66% of the vote over fellow Democrat David Mann, a former mayor and U.S. representative.
On the statewide ballot, the proposed constitutional amendment known as Issue 2 would authorize the state to issue bonds to finance local infrastructure initiatives dealing with roads, bridges, water systems, waste disposal and other projects. Near-unanimous bipartisan majorities in the state Senate and House voted in December to put the measure before voters in Tuesday's special election, although one Republican state senator and four Republican state representatives opposed the measure.
If it passes, Issue 2 would continue a funding program that was first enacted in 1987 with support from about 71% of voters. It was renewed in 1995 with about 62% in favor, then again in 2005 with 54% and most recently in 2014 with 65%.
Turnout tends to be relatively low in off-year Ohio elections. A recent exception was in 2023, when a pair of ballot measures motivated voters on both sides of the abortion debate to head to the polls. This year's infrastructure bond proposal has a much lower profile than the two 2023 measures.