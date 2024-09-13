AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Jersey's special congressional election

If the governor orders a special election, the special primary must be held within 70 to 76 days of the date the governor issued the order. The special general election must be held between 64 and 70 days of the special primary. Payne died on April 24, and Murphy issued his special election order nine days later on May 3. He set the special primary for July 16, which was the only Tuesday that fell within the date range allowed by law. For the special general election, Murphy chose the earliest possible day allowed by law: 64 days after the special primary, or Sept. 18, which happens to be a Wednesday. New Jersey also held a Wednesday election in 2013 to replace the late U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg.