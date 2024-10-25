AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Jersey on Election Day

New Jersey has favored the Democrat in presidential elections since 1992. In 2020, Biden carried the state with 57% of the vote; in 2016, Clinton carried it with 55%. Nonetheless, the Garden State was home to more post-primaries presidential campaign activity than in previous years, thanks to Trump. In May, he held a rally in Wildwood on the Jersey Shore, in between New York court appearances. In August, he held a press conference at his Bedminster golf club just ahead of the Democratic National Convention.