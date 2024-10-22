AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Nevada on Election Day

In the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate and governor both took an early lead when the first votes were reported after polls closed, but the two races tightened considerably and ultimately saw different outcomes as more mail ballots were tallied. Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eventually overtook Republican Adam Laxalt for the lead four days after Election Day and ultimately prevailed when the results were certified. In the gubernatorial race, Republican Joe Lombardo kept his slim lead and defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak.