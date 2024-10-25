AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Minnesota on Election Day

The special election to replace her in the Hennepin County-based district pits Democrat Ann Johnson Stewart against Republican Kathleen Fowke. Johnson Stewart is a civil engineer and former state senator elected in 2020. During her single term, the redistricting process drew her into the same district as Morrison, prompting her not to seek reelection in 2022. Fowke, a real estate agent, was the Republican nominee for this seat in 2022. She received about 44% of the vote to Morrison's 56%. The winner in November will give her party control of the Senate for two years. No other state Senate seats are up this year.