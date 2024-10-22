AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan on Election Day

Recounts are automatic in statewide races in Michigan if the margin between the top two candidates is 2,000 votes or fewer. Candidates may request and pay for a recount regardless of the vote margin, and the state covers the cost if the recount changes the outcome. State party chairs may request recounts for state legislative races if the margin is fewer than 500 votes in state Senate races and fewer than 200 votes in state House races. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is eligible for a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome. A new recount law signed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July will not take effect until after the 2024 presidential election.