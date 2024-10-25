AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Louisiana on Election Day

Votes for Democrats may be concentrated in the earliest and latest counts on election night. At the beginning of the night, mail ballots and early in-person votes are centrally tabulated and released as one precinct, usually as the first report. Mail ballots have traditionally skewed toward Democratic candidates, though the gap has been growing smaller. Toward the end of the night, vote counts from New Orleans and East Baton Rouge — Democratic strongholds — tend to come in after many other parishes. The question tends to be what impact those early and late bursts of votes for Democrats will be in an increasingly Republican state.