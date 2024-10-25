AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Indiana on Election Day

Republican presidential nominees have carried Indiana in 13 of the last 14 presidential elections. The lone exception was 2008, when then-Sen. Barack Obama became the first Democrat to win the Hoosier State since President Lyndon Johnson. The state has not been competitive since. Neither Harris nor Trump have campaigned there since officially becoming their parties' nominees. Harris did address members of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis on July 24, just three days after her former running mate, President Joe Biden, dropped out of the race.