AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Florida's state primaries

Gross said in a 2023 interview that he was prepared to spend $20 million to $30 million of his own money to unseat Scott. Federal campaign finance records indicate that Gross loaned or donated his campaign $2.4 million and had about $13,000 in the bank as of July 31. Scott had nearly $3.9 million in the bank and raised more than $30 million over the course of the campaign. Columbus trailed far behind both candidates in campaign funding.