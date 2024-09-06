AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Delaware's state primaries

For Democrats running in a statewide primary, a reasonable path to victory, short of sweeping all three counties, is to win New Castle by enough to offset losses in one or both of the other two counties. That's the path Democratic state insurance commissioner Trinidad Navarro followed in his 2016 primary victory. In Tuesday's gubernatorial primary, with both Hall-Long and Meyer claiming New Castle as their political base, there's a possibility the two will largely split the vote there, leaving Kent and Sussex playing decisive roles. In her 2016 primary for lieutenant governor, Hall-Long narrowly carried New Castle and lost Sussex but still managed to place first with about 30% of the statewide vote when no single candidate was able to consolidate the remaining vote behind them.