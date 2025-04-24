AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Canada's federal elections

WASHINGTON — Canadians will vote in federal elections that follow a tumultuous several months defined by U.S. President Donald Trump 's often unpredictable global tariff policies and his calls for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state.
Prime Minister Mark Carney called for Monday's elections in March shortly after taking office to replace former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. His Liberal Party appeared headed for electoral defeat under Trudeau, but Trump's economic and rhetorical broadsides seem to have markedly improved the party's standing among voters.
His chief opposition for a full term is Pierre Poilievre, a populist firebrand and head of the Conservative Party that has been out of power for a decade.
Jagmeet Singh heads the progressive New Democratic Party. Yves-François Blanchet leads Bloc Québécois, a Quebec nationalist party. At the time Parliament was dissolved, the Liberal Party held 152 seats, compared to 120 for Conservatives. Bloc Québécois held 33 seats, all in Quebec, and the NDP held 24. The remaining seats were held by unrecognized parties, independents or were vacant.
Canada is a constitutional monarchy, with Britain's King Charles III serving as ceremonial head of state. The country's electoral system is modeled after the U.K.'s.
Here's a look at how federal elections work in Canada:
Election day
Canada's election will be held Monday. Polling hours vary across Canada's six time zones, although most polls are coordinated to close at 9:30 p.m. EDT, which coincides with Eastern Daylight Time in the U.S. Polls in the Newfoundland Time Zone in the east and the Pacific Time Zone in the west close at 10 p.m. EDT. Some electoral districts span more than one time zone.