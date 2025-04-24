AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Canada's federal elections

Canadian voters have several options for casting their ballots either in person or by mail. Most are cast in person on election day at a voter's assigned local polling place. Voters also had the option of voting in person at a local polling place by April 21 or at a local Elections Canada office by April 22. Special polling sites were also available for incarcerated voters on the 12th day before election day and for members of the military. Voters who are unable to vote in person on election day or who live abroad may vote by mail.