AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Arizona's special congressional primaries

WASHINGTON — Eight candidates will go before southern Arizona voters at the ballot box Tuesday in special congressional primaries to replace longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who died in March from complications from cancer treatment.
The winners will represent their parties in a Sept. 23 special election to serve out the remaining 15 months of Grijalva's term in the 7th Congressional District, which stretches from Yuma to Tuscon and hugs almost the entire length of Arizona's border with Mexico.
The seat will not decide control of the U.S. House, but it is one of three vacancies in heavily Democratic districts that, when filled in special elections this fall, will likely chip away at Republicans' slender 220-212 majority in the chamber.
Five candidates are running for the Democratic nomination. Former Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva is the daughter of the late congressman and has the support of many of the state's most prominent Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, state Attorney General Kris Mayes and former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. She also has endorsements from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, key figures in the party's progressive wing. Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats.
Former state Rep. Daniel Hernandez previously ran in the neighboring 6th Congressional District in 2022 but fell short of the nomination. As a congressional intern in January 2011, he provided care to Giffords after a near-fatal assassination attempt outside a Tucson grocery store.
Social media influencer and progressive activist Deja Foxx is the youngest in the field at age 25. As a 16-year-old, Foxx gained prominence when an interaction she had with Republican then-U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake on reproductive rights at a 2017 town hall went viral. She went on to work as a digital strategist for Kamala Harris' presidential primary campaign in 2020. She told Rolling Stone in 2021 that she plans to be president.
Indigenous activist and scholar Jose Malvido Jr. and former health care executive Patrick Harris Sr. also seek the Democratic nomination.
The Republican primary ballot features contractor and small business owner Daniel Butierez, restaurant owner Jorge Rivas and general contractor and vehicle accessory business owner Jimmy Rodriguez. All three have previously sought elected office.