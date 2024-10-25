AP Decision Note: What to expect in Oklahoma on Election Day

Beyond the presidential race, Oklahoma's highest profile contest is a ballot measure called '' State Question 833,'' which would amend the state constitution to specify that only U.S. citizens can vote there. Eight states will put the question of noncitizen voting bans before voters in November. Noncitizens are already barred from voting in federal elections, and no state allows them to participate in state elections. Washington, D.C., and a handful of municipalities across three states allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. Noncitizen voting is an increasingly popular topic for Republican messaging at the federal and state levels. In July, the GOP-controlled U.S. House passed a measure requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration.