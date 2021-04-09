The 2021 Associated Press All-State team for Minnesota high school boys hockey, as voted on by statewide media:

___

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brody Lamb, Dodge County

___

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Brody Lamb, junior, Dodge County

Forward — Kyle Kukkonen, senior, Maple Grove

Forward — Carter Batchelder, senior, Eden Prairie

Defense — Jack Peart, senior, Grand Rapids

Defense — Joe Palodichuk, senior, Hill-Murray

Goalie — Jack Wieneke, senior, Maple Grove

___

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Zam Plante, sophomore, Hermantown

Forward — Luke Levandowski, senior, Rosemount

Forward — Layten Liffrig, senior, Mankato East/Loyola

Defense — Henry Nelson, senior, Maple Grove

Defense — Luke Mittelstadt, senior, Eden Prairie

Goalie — Alex Timmons, senior, Gentry Academy

___

Past Player of the Year award winners:

2021_Brody Lamb, F, Dodge County

2020_Blake Biondi, F, Hermantown

2019_Bryce Brodzinski, F, Blaine

2018_Sammy Walker, F, Edina

2017_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie

2016_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie

2015_Dylan Malmquist, F, Edina

2014_Avery Peterson, F, Grand Rapids

2013_Grant Besse, F, Benilde-St. Margaret's

2012_Jake Randolph, F, Duluth East

2011_Kyle Rau, F, Eden Prairie

2010_Nick Bjugstad, F, Blaine

2009_Ben Hanowski, F, Little Falls

2008_Aaron Ness, D, Roseau

2007_Patrick White, F, Grand Rapids

2006_David Fischer, D, Apple Valley

2005_Brian Lee, D, Moorhead

2004_Tom Gorowsky, F, Centennial

2003_Mike Lundin, D, Apple Valley

2002_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway

2001_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway

2000_Paul Martin, D, Elk River

1999_Dan Welch, F, Hastings

1998_Johnny Pohl, F, Red Wing

1997_Dylan Mills, D, Duluth East

1996_Dave Spehar, F, Duluth East

1995_Matt Cullen, F, Moorhead

___