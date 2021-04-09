The 2021 Associated Press All-State team for Minnesota high school boys hockey, as voted on by statewide media:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brody Lamb, Dodge County
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Brody Lamb, junior, Dodge County
Forward — Kyle Kukkonen, senior, Maple Grove
Forward — Carter Batchelder, senior, Eden Prairie
Defense — Jack Peart, senior, Grand Rapids
Defense — Joe Palodichuk, senior, Hill-Murray
Goalie — Jack Wieneke, senior, Maple Grove
SECOND TEAM
Forward — Zam Plante, sophomore, Hermantown
Forward — Luke Levandowski, senior, Rosemount
Forward — Layten Liffrig, senior, Mankato East/Loyola
Defense — Henry Nelson, senior, Maple Grove
Defense — Luke Mittelstadt, senior, Eden Prairie
Goalie — Alex Timmons, senior, Gentry Academy
Past Player of the Year award winners:
2021_Brody Lamb, F, Dodge County
2020_Blake Biondi, F, Hermantown
2019_Bryce Brodzinski, F, Blaine
2018_Sammy Walker, F, Edina
2017_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie
2016_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie
2015_Dylan Malmquist, F, Edina
2014_Avery Peterson, F, Grand Rapids
2013_Grant Besse, F, Benilde-St. Margaret's
2012_Jake Randolph, F, Duluth East
2011_Kyle Rau, F, Eden Prairie
2010_Nick Bjugstad, F, Blaine
2009_Ben Hanowski, F, Little Falls
2008_Aaron Ness, D, Roseau
2007_Patrick White, F, Grand Rapids
2006_David Fischer, D, Apple Valley
2005_Brian Lee, D, Moorhead
2004_Tom Gorowsky, F, Centennial
2003_Mike Lundin, D, Apple Valley
2002_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway
2001_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway
2000_Paul Martin, D, Elk River
1999_Dan Welch, F, Hastings
1998_Johnny Pohl, F, Red Wing
1997_Dylan Mills, D, Duluth East
1996_Dave Spehar, F, Duluth East
1995_Matt Cullen, F, Moorhead
